Bicyclist injured after car veers off DuSable Lake Shore Drive onto bike path on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bicyclist was injured after a car lost control on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and veered into a bike path Monday night on the North Side, Chicago police said.

The 29-year-old driver was in the 5400-block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive at about 7:30 p.m. when police said she lost control, went off the road and struck a 54-year-old woman riding a bicycle on a bike path.

The woman riding the bicycle suffered a fractured leg and arm and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The driver of the car was also transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition for neck and back pain, police said.