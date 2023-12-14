Dusek's Tavern in Pilsen inside Thalia Hall abruptly closing after 10 years

A popular Michelin star restaurant in Pilsen is closing its doors at the end of the year.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dusek's Tavern and Dining Hall, a popular Pilsen restaurant inside Thalia Hall, abruptly announced it is closing after 10 years.

The restaurant announced the move on its social media profiles, saying it will remain open through New Year's Eve dinner service.

"Dusek's was the blood sweat and tears of so many talented people over the years who lived and breathed it," said co-owner Bruce Finkelman in a statement. "We achieved everything we set out to do and more. From Michelin stars and other accolades, to serving some of our favorite artists and friends, to a family of staff that believed in what Dusek's was all about. We would like to send a heartfelt thanks to the team who gave life to this restaurant on a daily basis and throughout the years. You truly made this space a favorite for so many."

Thalia Hall along with bars Tack Room and Punch House will remain open.

It was not immediately clear why Dusek's is closing, and Finkelman did not offer an explanation in his statement.