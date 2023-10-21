Alaskan woman captures video of magpie taunting moose in backyard

An Alaskan woman captured video of a magpie toying with a moose in her back yard.

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska -- There's nothing like a game of tag, but only when you're in the mood for it.

An Alaskan woman captured video of a magpie toying with a moose in her back yard, KTUU-TV reported.

Elly Frey was in a room in her home with a view of the yard and was recording a Zumba workout when her husband interrupted her.

"My husband asked me, 'Have you looked out the window lately' and I said, 'No,'" Frey said.

Her cat Mia was also taking in the scene outside so Frey joined her and found an unexpected scene: a young moose just trying to chill in her backyard being taunted by a magpie.

"The moose was just trying to relax. I think he was very annoyed," Frey said. "I looked out and that's when I saw the magpie messing with the young moose. Oh, he was naughty"

The mercurial magpie jumped right on the moose's bumper.

"It just kept going on so I went and got my phone and started video-ing it. He was jumping on the moose's back. He was flying around his face. He was jumping on the ground right in front of him and then running off. He was just being really naughty," Frey said.

And the moose wasn't having it either.

"And the moose was kind of getting irritated. You could that he was starting to chase the magpie a little bit," she said. "The magpie kept coming and jumping on his back, jumping on his back over and over again. I'd like to think that they are kind of teenagers of the birds and they just mess with other animals all the time."

Frey said it went on for about half an hour, and even saw the mama moose checking in on her offspring during the romp.

"Who wouldn't love a, you know, a magpie being silly and chasing a baby moose, you know, basically, so," she said.