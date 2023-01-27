Chicago election: Voters to choose police district council members for 1st time

The idea was born out of the protest movement following the Laquan McDonald case and many other incidents of police brutality.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago residents head to the polls to vote for mayor and aldermen, their ballots will also include candidates for a brand new office.

Dozens of people are running for police district councils. All 22 police districts will elect three representatives from the community.

"What needs to be done is the community needs to have the power and liberty to hold police accountable," said Chicago Alliance Against Racial and Political Repression Executive Director Frank Chapman.

Chapman helped craft the ordinance that established the councils. The idea was born out of the protest movement following the Laquan McDonald case and many other incidents of police brutality.

"Maybe, police will have more compassion and understand these are people from the community and these are regular human beings just like you and me we deserve respect," said Ponchita Moore.

Moore is a candidate for the 5th District council in the Pullman and Roseland neighborhoods. So is former Chicago Police Captain Tom McMahon. He was on the force in the 5th District for 37 years before retiring 10 years ago.

"This council is going to have direct access to command staff of local district law enforcement. We will be able to make substantial changes with them with issues from community," McMahon said.

While the Chicago Police Department has traditionally been top-down driven, the goal of the district councils is to control it from the bottom-up. The councils will nominate members to a citywide 14-member commission.

"The commission will have the responsibility of looking at police policies and making those changes demanded by the community and those demands will come from district councils," Chapman said.

The commission will have direct access to the police superintendent. The commission will also have the power to hire and fire the head of COPA, the civilian body that investigates police-involved incidents.