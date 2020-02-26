vote 2020

High school students vote for the first time, casting early ballots for Illinois primary election

By Zach Ben-Amots
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Seniors from Pritzker College Prep, a public charter high school in the Hermosa neighborhood, voted in their first ever election today by casting early ballots for the Illinois primary.

"Over the past few weeks, we've registered 251 students at our school, which was 89 percent of our eligible students," said journalism teacher Katie Curtin.

Around 50 of those students met at Harold Washington Library in the Loop to do some final research on each candidate's platform. They then marched across downtown to the Loop Super Site polling place at the corner of Clark and Lake Streets.

"I'm pretty nervous, but I'm actually excited because I feel I actually get to vote and make a difference in the upcoming election," said senior Raquel Valentin.

Pritzker is part of the larger Noble Network Charter Schools, which registered over 2,100 students across their 18 Chicago campuses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopspotoncommunity journalisteducationvotingvote 2020election2020 presidential electionpoliticscharter school
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Chicago election worker dies after contracting COVID-19
LIVE RESULTS: Illinois primary election voters cast ballots amid coronavirus concerns
Chicago election officials wanted polls closed due to COVID-19, Illinois governor said no
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News