Chicago pastor joins voting rights hunger strike on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, 25 faith leaders from around the country announced they are going on a hunger strike for voting rights.Among them is the pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago."There's some real strong support on both sides of the aisle," said Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III. "People believe that everyone should have the right to vote and there should be no obstacle to anyone trying to vote."Democrats in Congress have rallied around two voting rights bills with Republicans blocking both. Some Republican senators have said they are considering more limited changes to the election certification process, which was interrupted by the 2021 attack.