Earth Day 2022: Mayor Lori Lightfoot to unveil Chicago climate action plan

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release the city's climate action plan Friday to mark Earth Day.

The event will take place at Plant Chicago on the Southwest Side, which works to create local circular economies. That is where the waste stream from one process becomes the input for another.

The mayor's action plan will be critical as Chicago has some air quality issues.

When it comes to ozone pollution or smog, Chicago is the 16th most polluted city in the nation, according to the American Lung Association.

"Chicago is also a major transportation hub. We have a lot of road traffic, truck traffic that goes through the city that adds to the ozone levels," said Kristina Hamilton, Illinois Advocacy Director for the ALA.

Cook and its surrounding counties also struggle with ozone pollution, but do get better grades from the ALA for particle pollution.

Earth Day activities:



Chicago Public Schools Earth Day events-


CPS will hold a series of events on Earth Day including nature walks, coat swaps, and gardening.

Events include:

--8 a.m, Kinzie Elementary 8th graders will host a water walk to bring awareness on global water crisis (5625 S Mobile Ave.)
--8-10 a.m., Bowen HS kids conduct an assessment of the local school grounds in prep for native plantings this spring (2710 E 89th St)
--9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Suder Montessori kids garden and create art (2022 W Washington Blvd.)
--10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tilden HS kids will garden in beds around the school and build an indoor vertical garden system (4747 S Union Ave.)
--2-3:30 p.m., Barton elementary kids work to revitalize their learning garden including planting vegetables (7650 S Wolcott Ave.)
--3-4:30 p.m., Burr Elementary has been accepting coats and will be curating a "shop" with the donated items (1621 W Wabansia Ave.)

Waukegan Earth Day events


The Waukegan Park District will be celebrating Earth Day with a cleanup. It'll take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Washington Park, 15 S Park Ave in Waukegan. Gloves, supplies, lunch, and water will be provided by the Waukegan Park District.

Meanwhile, a community service project led by the youth conservation corps in Waukegan will be done today. As part of earth day, they will look to beautify Roosevelt Park on the city's south side. Activities include picking up litter, clearing debris from the waterway, and creating tree rings around smaller, recently planted trees. It'll begin at 9 a.m. at the park, 520 A McAlister Ave in Waukegan

Metra Earth Day


Metra employees will be out across Metra-owned lines cleaning along the tracks and working with community groups to plant wildflowers and trees at various locations on Metra property. Cleanup and gardening activities will be taking place along the Rock Island Line, the Metra Electric Line and the Milwaukee District North and West lines. The cleanup events Friday are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and includes:
--tree planting on Beverly Branch Parkway from 115th St. to 111th S.t along Vincennes Ave.
--trash removal along entire Beverly Branch right of way along Rock Island Line from Gresham South

Morton Arboretum tree planting


The Morton Arboretum will be joined by several federal, state, and local elected officials to launch the arboretum's centennial tree planting initiative where they intend to plant thousands of trees in the Chicago region forest.

Northwest Indiana Earth Day event


In celebration of Earth Day, the group Athletes For Charity will host a series of zoom events with local Bears and Colts players for Lake County, Indiana elementary school students. Every participating student will receive a Dr. Seuss book entitled "How to Help the Earth By the Lorax" sponsored by the Legacy Foundation which is headquartered in Merrillville.
