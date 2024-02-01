Decomposing body found in basement of East Chicago, Indiana home: police

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana law enforcement officials found a decomposing body in the basement of an East Chicago home, while looking for a wanted suspect earlier this week, police said Thursday.

About 11 a.m. Tuesday, the East Chicago Gang and Narcotics Division and Lake County Sheriff Warrant Division were looking for a wanted suspect at 4021 Deal St., East Chicago police said.

Officers found the suspect at the home at that address and took him into custody.

While inside the home, officers smelled a strong, foul odor coming from the basement, police said.

There, they saw a bed covered with clothes and maggots.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force were called to the scene, and detectives found a deceased person under a pile of clothes in the basement, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff Crime Scene Unit and Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.

Two persons of interest were taken into custody and transported to the East Chicago Police Department Jail.

The identity and cause of death of the deceased person were not immediately released.