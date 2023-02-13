East Chicago shooting: Teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old boy inside Indiana home, police say

An accidental Indiana shooting left a child shot inside a home in the 3900 block of Butternut Street, the East Chicago Police Department said.

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A child was seriously injured in an accidental shooting inside a Northwest Indiana home on Monday afternoon, police said.

East Chicago police said a 14 year old accidentally shot an 11-year-old boy in the 3900 block of Butternut Street around 1:30 p.m.

The 11-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived on the scene, was shot in the abdomen, police said. Medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a Chicago area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody and transported to St. Catherine Hospital to be cleared by medical personnel before being taken to the East Chicago Police Department.

Police did not immediately provide information about the shooting.