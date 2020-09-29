East Chicago shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in NW Indiana

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Northwest Indiana Monday night.Police said they responded to the 4800-block of Alexander Avenue in East Chicago after their shotspotter technology indicated 30 shots had been fired in the area.When they arrived they found two people, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds, according to police.Both were transferred to a local hospital where the man later died, police said. They also said a third victim was driven to St. Catherine Hospital by a family member.The two surviving victims are said to be in serious but stable condition, according to officials.The shooting is under investigation.