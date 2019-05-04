East Chicago woman says puppy stolen, lured away with treats

A woman in Northwest Indiana is desperate for help after her puppy was stolen right out of her back yard.

Surveillance video captured the entire incident. The puppy's owner says the thief lured the dog away using treats in East Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Security camera video shows a man luring the bully mix puppy away, about 10 minutes after the owner let the dog outside.

The owners are offering a $200 reward for their puppy's safe return.

And they said if someone drops the puppy off unharmed at a police station or animal shelter they won't ask any questions or pursue criminal charges.
