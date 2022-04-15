Religion & Spirituality

Chicago Good Friday tradition of 'Via Crucis' returns to Pilsen without COVID-19 restrictions

By Maher Kawash
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Easter weekend starts with Good Friday and several events are happening to commemorate Holy Week.

In Pilsen, a long-standing tradition of "Living Way of the Cross" or "Via Crucis" returns without any COVID-19 restrictions.

It is the first time the event has had no restrictions since 2019, and it generally brings huge crowds here along 18th Street.

The event is now back for its 45th head and all of it gets underway around 9 a.m. with the Last Supper reenactment. The procession will follow down 18th Street through Harrison Park and to 17th Street.

You can watch Easter Sunday Mass at Holy Name right here on ABC7 this weekend. It will air at noon, instead of the usual 9:30 a.m. time slot.
