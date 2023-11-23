The defense argued Wednesday a Burger King owner wanted to cozy up to former Alderman Ed Burke during his corruption trial.

Defense argues Burger King owner wanted to cozy up to former alderman in Ed Burke trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For a second straight day the owner of several hundred Burger King franchises across the United States testified in former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's corruption trial.

On Wednesday, he said that in all his years of doing business, he's never been asked by a public official to hire his private firm in exchange for a building permit.

Texas-based businessman Shoukat Dhanani left the Dirksen Federal courthouse Wednesday after two days of testimony that saw the fast-food impresario deliver likely the most damning testimony yet against former 14th Ward Alderman Burke.

Dhanani recalled for federal prosecutors a June 2017 meeting, part of which was captured by FBI cameras, at a Southwest Side Burger King, where Dhanani asked for Burke's help to get the building permits necessary to remodel what was then an outdated restaurant.

Burke, at a luncheon later in the day, he said, implied a quid pro quo.

"What did you tell the FBI about your understanding from this lunch with Alderman Burke?" prosecutors asked.

"What I think I may have said was that I would have to give the alderman the property tax business in order for us to get our permit," Dhanani said.

"In all your years-experience and all the businesses that you own, had you ever had a public official ask you to hire his private business after you sought approval for a permit?" the assistant U.S. attorney said.

Dhanani said "no."

The exchange followed the presentation Tuesday of several wiretapped phone calls, including one during which Alderman Burke discussed the then-upcoming meeting with a local Texas politician named Rodney Ellis.

Ellis: "I'll let him know how important you are."

Burke: "Well, you're good to do that. But I'd also like to get some of his law business and get him involved, uh, here, in..."

Ellis: "Chicago."

Burke: "Yeah, and you know, he's an important businessman here."

During a lengthy cross-examination Wednesday, the former alderman's defense attorney, Joseph Duffy, suggested that it was Dhanani that was looking to cozy up to Burke and not the other way around.

"When you left the June 14th meeting, literally within days the permit was given, right?" Duffy asked.

Dhanani said "yes."

"And you hadn't given Mr. Burke any business before getting that permit, right?" Duffy said.

"Right," Dhanani said.

"You never gave Alderman Burke any business, right?" Duffy said.

Dhanani said "yes."

Testimony related to the Burger King will continue when proceedings resume following the holiday weekend.