Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies

We mourn the death of Ed Farmer who passed away Wednesday night.



Farmer worked as a radio broadcaster for the Chicago White Sox for nearly 30 years, played 11 seasons in the major leagues, including three with his hometown White Sox, and was a strong advocate for organ donation. pic.twitter.com/wx7itjfEYk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

Ed shared about his love of baseball and his hometown team with SoxTV last year. pic.twitter.com/3cNhJb8Je2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

So many great moments. So many great calls.



RIP Farmio. pic.twitter.com/KYilPSPbAX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 2, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer died Wednesday nigh, the team announced. He was 70 years old."Farmio" worked as a radio broadcaster for the White Sox for nearly 30 years and also pitched for 11 seasons in Major League Baseball, including three with the White Sox. He made the MLB All Star Game in 1980 with the Sox.Farmer, a native of Evergreen Park, graduated from St. Rita High School. The White Sox said Farmer was a "strong advocate for organ donation.""Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship," said White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "His experience as a major league All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans. Ed grew up a Sox fan on the south side of Chicago and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his 'friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend."The White Sox said Farmer died from complications from a previous illness.Darrin Jackson, Farmer's radio partner since 2009, released a statement saying, "My heart is broken, but my mind is at peace knowing my dear friend is no longer suffering. Ed was a competitor who also was everyone's best friend. I saw first-hand how hard Ed fought each and every day and season after season to keep himself healthy and prepared to broadcast White Sox baseball. I first got to know Ed during my time in Chicago as a player and am honored to have been his friend and radio partner. My heart goes out to Barbara and Shanda, the only people he loved more than the White Sox and his hometown of Chicago."