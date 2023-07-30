Ed Sheeran serves up hot dogs at The Weiner's Circle before Chicago show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ed Sheeran prepared for his Chicago concert at Soldier Field by... serving hot dogs?

The superstar pop singer, who played a more intimate concert at The Chicago Theatre last night, served up char dogs to some excited customers at the Weiner's Circle Saturday.

The North Side hot dog stand as famous for its verbal abuse as it is for its fare hinted at the special guest appearance behind the counter, tweeting a picture of their famous sign reading "DO YOU WANT EDCHUP WITH THAT," then noted "We've got a bit of a line today" just an hour later.

But let's hope the reviews for Sheeran's concert are better than his reviews from the restaurant; the Weiner's Circle tweeted one last photo saying, "Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he's way too proper and friendly."