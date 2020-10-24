Chicago police called to domestic incident at home of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, multiple source say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to a domestic incident at the home of former CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson, multiple sources tells ABC 7.

Police confirmed they received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. Police did not provide an exact address but multiple sources tell ABC 7 the incident took place at Johnson's home.

RELATED: IG report lays out police misconduct, cover-up in former CPD chief Eddie Johnson's night of drinking

The victim refused medical attention and no arrests were made, according to police.

SEE ALSO: Ex-Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson accused of sexual assault in lawsuit

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this report has been, and will continue to be, updated.
