Chicago police called to domestic incident at home of former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, multiple source say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police responded to a domestic incident at the home of former CPD superintendent Eddie Johnson, multiple sources tells ABC 7.Police confirmed they received a call at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place. Police did not provide an exact address but multiple sources tell ABC 7 the incident took place at Johnson's home.The victim refused medical attention and no arrests were made, according to police.