Chicago carjacking: Man forced out of cat at gunpoint at Edgebrook gas station

Chicago police said a man was carjacked at gunpoint at an Edgebrook gas station on Central Avenue Thursday.

Chicago police said a man was carjacked at gunpoint at an Edgebrook gas station on Central Avenue Thursday.

Chicago police said a man was carjacked at gunpoint at an Edgebrook gas station on Central Avenue Thursday.

Chicago police said a man was carjacked at gunpoint at an Edgebrook gas station on Central Avenue Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A surveillance camera captured a carjacking in the Edgebrook neighborhood Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was in a gas station in the 6300-block of North Central Avenue at about 12:50 a.m. when two male suspects armed with handguns forced the man out of his vehicle, police said.

The suspects struck the victim in the head with a handgun and fled in the victim's Audi SUV, police said.

The victim was transported to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.

SEE ALSO: Rideshare driver critically wounded in attempted carjacking after passenger-drop-off on West Side

Area Five detectives are investigating and no one is in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood