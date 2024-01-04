Rideshare driver critically wounded in attempted carjacking after passenger-drop-off on West Side

Chicago police said a rideshare driver was critically wounded in a shooting and attempted carjacking in Austin Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was critically wounded in a shooting and attempted carjacking on the West Side just after dropping off a passenger Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m. in the 900-block of North LeClaire Avenue.

Police said the 51-year-old Uber driver was approached by three men when he had just finished dropping off a passenger.

CPD said the men took the driver's phone and told him to get out of the car. That's when CPD said the driver refused and was shot in the chest before being rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

This all comes after Chicago police recently issued a warning to rideshare drivers about these armed robberies during passenger drop-offs or pic- ups.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting and Area Four detectives are investigating.

