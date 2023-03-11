Oregon double murder suspect escapes courtroom, outruns deputy | VIDEO

Newly released video shows how an Oregon double murder suspect escaped custody while in court in February.

Last February, 28-year-old Edi Villalobos was escorted into court by a deputy, who removed his handcuffs and leg shackles, as the law requires.

Quickly after, you see Villalobos get up and make a dash for the door, outrunning the deputy, who chases him down a hall and out of the building.

Villalobos was in court to answer to charges related to the fatal stabbings of two people in 2021.

However, his newfound freedom didn't last long. The sheriff's department sprang into action and hours later, he was located in a nearby apartment hiding under a blanket in a closet and taken back into custody.