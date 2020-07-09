Education

With return to campus just weeks away, 4 Midwest universities share reopening plans

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- College campuses will be opening for the fall semester in just weeks, but many questions remain over what the campus experience will be like in the age of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the leaders of four of the region's biggest schools got together to share their plans.

Sponsored by Politico, the heads of Loyola, Michigan State, Wisconsin and the U of I agreed on one thing: the 2020-21 academic year will be different.

"We don't know how many will show up," said University of Wisconsin-Madison President Rebecca Blank.

All schools will start teaching September 2, in a hybrid model of in-person and online classes to varying degrees. Lecture seating will be spaced out, dorms will be single occupancy and innovation in teaching will be prized.

"There are some things that don't work online," Blank said.

She spoke of the "need to create opportunities for those small conversations that lead to learning."

"The residential component is critical," said University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. "In-person experiences are important."

All the schools are mounting personal responsibility campaigns as part of the student code of conduct to elicit compliance with CDC-backed coronavirus-fighting strategies: social distancing, hand-washing, and above all the wearing of masks.

"Inclusive decision-making means pushing personal responsibility, good practices make a difference but buy-in is key," said Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley.

When the inevitable infections happen, each school is promising a robust testing and contract tracing regimen.

They said enrollments are tracking traditional patterns, but what college will look like this fall is truly fluid.

"Schools have lost tens of millions of dollars," said Loyola University President Jo Ann Rooney.

Beyond the money, these principals say they want students on campus to help them build on the momentum of their educations, and they will make changes on the fly to make that happen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagochampaign urbanamichiganwisconsinback to schoolsocial distancingcoronavirus wisconsinface maskloyola ramblerscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscollegereopening illinoisuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
COVID-19 test results may be delayed due to high demand
Saliva tests for COVID-19 begin at U of I
Duckworth becomes target of attacks on Biden's possible VP shortlist
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Show More
Chicago police to launch new citywide unit to reduce violence
United to furlough up to 36,000 employees in October
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
More TOP STORIES News