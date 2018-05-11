EDUCATION

92-year-old graduate: You can make it, if you try

EMBED </>More Videos

92-year-old woman graduating in South Carolina. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2018. (WPVI)

COLUMBIA, S.C. --
A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina proves you are never too old to reach your goals.

Annie Dillard is donning her cap and gown, ready to graduate from Midlands Technical College with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts.

Dillard is a widow, a mother of one, and the owner of her own hair salon.

She earned a bachelor's degree in the 1960s.

Then, five years ago, she started searching for something more, and decided to enroll at Midlands Tech.

"My advice is you can make it if you try, but you have to start somewhere," Dillard said.

After graduation, Dillard plans to go back for even more schooling.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldgraduationcollegeelderly womangood newsfeel goodSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
CPS to change policy on texting and social media use between students, staff
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
Tips to set you up for a successful new school year
Newsviews: Helping teens transition into new school year
Daily Herald: North Central College's Center for Social Impact
More Education
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News