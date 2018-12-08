Acero charter schools seek court order to end teachers strike

CHICAGO (WLS) --As Acero teachers continued their strike Saturday, demanding better pay and smaller class sizes, the charter school network has filed a court order to end the strike.
It's been nearly a week since teachers at all 15 Acero charter schools walked off the job. On Saturday, community leaders joined nearly 500 teachers and staffs for their fight as they picketed outside Soto High School in Chicago.
"Respect our teachers, respect our students and respect our families. When you have 32 students in a class that is not respecting our students," said Ald. Carlos Rosa (25th Ward).
In their court order, Acero claims that the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) didn't follow mediation before striking.
CTU President Jesse Sharkey isn't fazed.
"Acero's filings are pathetic and they are going to have no effect on this strike," Sharkey said.
In a YouTube video posted when the strike began, Acero CEO Richard Rodriquez said "We are very disappointed that union leaders have put their anti-charter political agenda ahead of the interest of our students."
If an agreement is reached, the teachers union said they hope teachers and staff return to school on Monday.
The teachers went on strike after failing to reach a contract agreement following seven months of negotiation. The strike affects 7,500 students.
Acero officials say they will remain at the negotiating table.
