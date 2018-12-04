Acero teachers become first charter school teachers in US history to go on strike

CHICAGO (WLS) --Teachers at Acero charter schools in Chicago have gone on strike Tuesday, the first such strike by charter school teachers in U.S. history.
The 15 Acero schools are closed Tuesday as 500 of their staff members are on strike, affecting about 7,500 students.
Negotiations broke overnight shortly after midnight. Some of the critical issues include class sizes, an increase in special education staff, and more compensation.
The teachers and staff at these charter schools get paid less than CPS teachers, but are represented by the Chicago Teachers Union.
CTU says Acero Charter Schools are not offering some staff members a wage increase, and others an increase so small-they are calling it a slap in the face. They also claim the schools' CEO is paid more than CPS' CEO.
"Being the first charter school in history to strike feels important, but what feels most important is fighting for our students," said Acero teacher Martha Baumgarten. "At the end of the day, we are teachers who care about our students."
Acero schools CEO, Richard Rodriguez, posted a Youtube video after the bargaining was over expressing his disappointment in the decision.
"The sad fact is that interests from outside our community are using our students and our schools as a means to advance their national anti-charter school platform," Rodriguez said. "They don't want our schools to succeed because it doesn't serve their agenda."
More than 90 percent of Acero students are Latino and teachers are also asking all 15 schools will be declared sanctuary schools in their contract, and that no information is shared with ICE and no one is let inside the schools without a warrant.
CEO Rodriguez says Acero, schools have prepared for this strike and are keeping parents informed, and are offering resources for parents to drop off their kids. The say they will remain at the negotiating table.
