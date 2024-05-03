Family of man who died after crashing U-Haul into Chicago river following police chase suing

Hammond police chased stolen U-Haul to Chicago, where 34-year-old Larry Perry crashed into Little Calumet River

The family of Larry Perry, who died following a Hammond police chase in a stolen U-Haul after crashing into the Little Calumet River, is suing.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who drowned after a police chase is suing the Hammond Police Department.

Hammond police said they were pursuing a stolen U-Haul when it crashed into the Little Calumet River in Chicago in February.

Larry Perry, 34, died.

His family plans a news conference Friday morning outside Chicago City Hall, in which they'll talk about their wrongful death lawsuit.

They will also demand the release of all police bodycam and dashcam video of the incident.

Family described Perry as a father of four.

Police said the chase began when they received an alert from the city's license plate reader system early Feb. 21 about the presence of a stolen U-Haul.

Officers responded to the area of 136th Street and Sheffield Avenue in Hammond and attempted to curb the U-Haul. They began to chase the truck after it failed to comply and fled the scene, police said.

The U-Haul led police to 130th Street and Indiana Avenue in Chicago, where it went over the edge and through a guardrail, ending up in the Little Calumet River, police said.

The driver attempted to swim away, and police officers entered to attempt to rescue the driver, but he went under, police said.

Chicago Fire Department divers responded to the scene and recovered his body.

Police previously said there was a female passenger in the U-Haul at the beginning of the chase, but she jumped from the vehicle during the pursuit. She was being questioned by police, and had active warrants for her arrest for cocaine possession.

It's not clear why the U-Haul was stolen, or if there was anything inside.