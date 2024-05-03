Illinois' 1st rug tufting workshop offers 'therapeutic' creativity

AURORA, Ill. -- Illinois' first rug tufting workshop is in Chicago's west suburbs.

Tuft A Rug, in Aurora, is the latest attraction at Fox Valley Mall. It lets customers dive into the colorful world of rug tufting, offering endless design options to create a masterpiece.

Participants are guided through each step of the process. As described, it's like coloring in a coloring book, but with a thrill. An AK-1 pile machine acts as your ultimate tool, much like a crayon.

"It's basically like a handheld sewing machine," said Keaton Wade, the founder. "At first people walk in, like, 'woah, this is scary' because of the machine, and then they start doing it, and they're like, 'oh wow.'"

During the process, you become fully absorbed in the design.

"It's very therapeutic," Wade said. "It takes a little time. So you just start to get very creative, picking out your design and making sure everything is perfect."

The workshop can last anywhere from one to six hours, and costs between $40 to $150, depending on the rug's size.

"They range anywhere from our smallest size, the mini rug, at 15 x12 inches, to our largest at 35 x 32 inches," Wade said.

Wade said the idea came during COVID-19, while passing time.

"I saw it on TikTok, people making their own rugs, doing some fun stuff. So, I ordered the equipment, and started in my garage, just doing very abstract stuff," he said.

Being in Fox Valley Mall feels like a full circle moment for Wade. As a kid, he and his friends used to visit, and, now, having a store there amazes him.

"We've gotten a great response from the community. We've been so grateful to have people come and to see that feedback; it feels good," Wade said.

Whether it's a solo adventure, a memorable date night or a night out with friends, Tuft A Rug offers a creative escape for individuals looking to unleash their artistic side.

Plus, with the recent introduction of a party room option, groups can now enjoy their own exclusive space, bringing along their favorite food, drinks and music.

For more information and upcoming workshops, visit Tuft A Rug or follow them on Instagram @tuftarug_workshop.