Archdiocese of Chicago plans to reopen Catholic schools this year, Cardinal says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cardinal Blase Cupich announced that the Archdiocese of Chicago is planning to reopen schools for in-class learning in the fall.
Cupich made the announcement Monday in a video message directed towards parents.
"We have every intention of having our students return to their classrooms when the school year begins in the fall," he said. "Have no doubt that we will employ measures that keep the safety of your children the priority.
Catholic schools, like all schools in the state, were forced to transition to remote learning in March in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
Cupich stressed that there would be enhanced regular cleaning and disinfecting of high-contact areas.
"Our decision to aggressively plan reopening our schools this year is based on the value we place on face-to-face instruction and the community learning environment that has distinguished Catholic education over the years," he said.
Remote learning options will still be available for students who would prefer to, or need to, stay home, Cupich said.
"We will do whatever is needed to open our schools this year," Cupich said, before urging parents who have not yet registered their students to do so.
"We have a proud tradition of education, and we should not allow this challenge to undermine or diminish that tradition," he said.
