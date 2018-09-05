A new report has just revealed the best colleges in Illinois and across the country.Niche, a website devoted to schools and neighborhoods, released its 2019 College Rankings on Wednesday.According to this year's list, Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named the No. 1 Best College in America. Stanford, Harvard, Yale and Princeton rounded out the top five.The rankings were produced using data from the U.S. Department of Education and over 30 million college reviews and survey responses from students, Niche said.