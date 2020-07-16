Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall amid rising youth COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Teachers Union is scheduled to hold a press virtual press conference Thursday calling for remote learning in the fall amid concerns over the upcoming school year.
"There is simply no way to guarantee safety for in-school learning during an out-of-control pandemic - and that means we must revert to remote learning until the spread of this virus is contained," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey.
The union's new report, "Same Storm, Different Boats: The Safe and Equitable Conditions for Reopening CPS in 2020-21," argues that "the essential features of in-person learning are impossible under the terms of strict social distancing."
The report comes as Chicago suffers a rise in COVID-19 cases, with close to 200 new patients reported a day.
Since June 15, people age 18-29 make up 30% of the new COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. In the last month, the number of cases in that age group has jumped 29%.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly said the decision on what will happen for school kids this fall will come at a later time.
"We're not going to make that decision in mid-July when school doesn't start until after Labor Day," Lightfoot said.
But the union argues that "in-person learning places a tremendous burden on Black and Brown communities that are already being hammered disproportionately by deaths and the risk of severe chronic illness caused by COVID-19."
A CPS spokesperson said in a statement, "The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and our planning for the fall will be guided by the best available data and guidance from state and local health officials. We know that families and staff are eager to learn more about the coming school year, and we appreciate that there are a range of needs and views that are valid and must be considered. A preliminary framework for the new school year will be introduced this week to gain feedback from students, parents and staff, but a decision on the potential for in-person instruction will not be made until closer to the school year when we can fully assess the public health situation at that time. We are speaking regularly with union leadership as we work to develop the strongest possible plans for the fall, and we will continue to engage a variety of stakeholders to ensure our plans best meet their needs."
The full report is available to read on the CTU's website.
