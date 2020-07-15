Chicago COVID 19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if coronavirus uptick continues

Mayor Lightfoot said since June 15, people age 18-29 make up 30 percent of the new COVID-19 cases.
"If you are in the 18-29 year old cohort, you are catching COVID-19. You are getting sick and you are not only putting yourself at risk, you are putting every single person that you come into contact with at risk," Lightfoot said.
She said that young people can minimize large gatherings, wear face coverings and spread the word about public health guidelines.
Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions
The city teetering on 200 new cases a day.
Public health officials saying that number is the one to look at and if it rises above 200 per day, the city will consider rolling back some policies in places like bars.
Every zip code in Chicago is seeing increase according to city data. In 60614, the Lincoln Park area, that's where there are some of the most new cases
Lightfoot said rolling back reopening measures is the "last thing" she wants to do, but is prepared to do so if necessary.
"If we continue to see this uptick in cases, we are going to have no choice but to go back into Phase 3," she said. "That means shutting businesses down, that means imposing more restrictions on your mobility."
Last week, Chicago announced a curfew for bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. They are required to close at midnight each night.
Curbside pickup or delivery of food can continue after midnight. Restaurants that do not have a liquor license are not subject to the midnight closure.