City to award 165 new scholarships to early childhood educators

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce Friday that 165 new scholarships will be awarded to aspiring early childhood educators this fall.

Once they complete their schooling, recipients are committed to working in a Chicago Early Learning Program for three years.

"In collaboration with City Colleges of Chicago, the Department of Family and Support Services and Chicago Public Schools, the City is furthering its commitment to supporting current and aspiring educators with training needed to care for Chicago's children and expand access to high-quality programs in every community," the mayor's office said.

Applications are being accepted for the next round of scholarships.

For more information, visit www.chicagoearlylearning.org/scholarships.
