Chicago Teachers Strike: CPS cancels classes Wednesday, Elizabeth Warren joins CTU rally

As of 4 p.m., CTU has not scheduled a House of Delegates vote, which would be necessary to end their strike. As a result, it will not be possible to hold classes tomorrow, Wednesday, 10/23. After school activities will not be available. https://t.co/q0nQPR7VLL pic.twitter.com/dVAyYhTKtD — ChicagoPublicSchools (@ChiPubSchools) October 22, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CPS canceled classes Wednesday as the Chicago teachers strike continues.Teachers are making plans to be on strike until at least Thursday, or perhaps longer. CTU President Jesse Sharkey in a tweet called on public school teachers and supporters across the country to wear red on Thursday to support the union.His call came after Mayor Lori Lightfoot threw a brick into bargaining Monday, saying there is no more money to offer and calling on the union to continue to bargain but call off the strike.Tuesday morning, Democratic presidential hopefully Senator Elizabeth Warren had a very different message: don't quit."Everyone in America should support you in this strike," Warren said. "You fight for the children of this city and for the children of this country."The Democratic presidential hopeful from Massachusetts arrived at DePriest Elementary on the city's Far West Side to walk the picket line with teachers, shining an even brighter light on this strike in the national spotlight."So today I'm here because the eyes of this nation are upon you," she said. "They have turned to Chicago for you to lead the way."Warren says if elected president, she would make an $800 billion investment in public education with a wealth tax."I am absolutely energized by it, she recognizes the cause," said Miriam Ruiz, teacher at Riley Elementary School. "Again, if we wait for the Board of Education to make changes and improvements to Chicago Public Schools, it's just not going to happen.""She has her right to come in, I would expect all Democratic candidates for the presidency to support workers, that's what we are as a party, but at the end of the day what's going to get it done is what happens at the bargaining table," Mayor Lightfoot said.Warren is a former teacher herself, and Sharkey called her inspiring."I feel encouraged to get educational justice in our city," he said. "Yesterday the mayor said basically she's done making movement, that what we have so far is what we're going to get, that there's no more money. I don't believe that.""They've obviously rejected that, but I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I have a responsibility to carry with me the weight in the hardship that our young people and their families are facing during this work stoppage," said Lightfoot. "And I'm never going to shy away from talking about those things I think are important."In response to Warren's visit, Republican National Committee spokesperson Kevin Knoth said in a statement "Teachers should be wary of any advice Elizabeth Warren may be relaying today in Chicago. From lying about being fired as a teacher to her newest astronomical $800 billion tax scheme to fund education services, Warren's words should never be taken at face value."Negotiations between the teachers and the city resumed at 10 a.m. after Monday's setback."Yesterday, negotiations took a turn for the worse after a productive weekend in which we thought we started to see where we were going to land. If we hadn't landed yet, we thought we could see how we were going to get there," Sharkey said Tuesday morning. "The board was essentially following what the mayor was saying in public, sent a letter to this effect, and then the negotiators at the table started saying the exact same thing, which is 'we're out of money.'"Lightfoot stopped by the Marwen Arts Center Tuesday morning to visit students affected by the teachers' strike."We have been making progress, not enough, not fast enough, but we felt like it was important to let the union and let the public know what's actually happening and the consequences for our young people and ask them in good faith to come back and continue bargaining in good faith, they've obviously rejected that," Mayor Lightfoot said.Teachers said they are ready to strike for as long as it takes to get their demands on class size and support staff put in writing."As long as people will stand up for what they deserve," said CTU Recording Secretary Christel Williams-Hayes. "We are not out here for a play, this is real, and our members are willing to stand out here until we come to some type of resolve.""This is about short-term difficulty for long-term gain, and we are holding fast to that," Sharkey said.And the mayor is holding fast to her bottom line about money."We have to live within our means, that's what the taxpayers expect of us and that's what we are going to do," she said.Twenty-six thousand CPS teachers and 8,000 support staff workers including custodians, special education assistants and bus aides are on strike. It is the first CPS teacher strike since 2012.