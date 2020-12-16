Education

CPS, CTU continue to clash over return to classroom plan

CPS hiring 2,000 workers to supervise students
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union are continuing to battle over the district's plan to return to the classroom next month, with teachers voicing COVID-19 concerns.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday morning, CTU officials said schools are still not a safe place for children and teachers during this pandemic.

One of their concerns is air ventilation inside school buildings and how quickly the virus can spread from person to person.

They hired an environmental expert to talk about measures CPS has done and how there is still a long way to go.

"They inspected 20 percent of the classrooms for indoor air quality with no persons present, people are the source of this COVID-19 pollution when we breathe, when we cough," said environmental consultant Sterling Laylock.

The plan right now is to bring back pre-k and cluster program students next month- and to hire 2,000 non-union staff to monitor students in schools and classrooms another sticking point for CTU members.

"So this hiring is an admission that they don't really have a workable plan and the reason there is a monitor is because they are telling teachers we have to have something for students to do when we turn back to our computers and teach kids who are still at home," said CTU president Jesse Sharkey.

The Chicago Board of Education is also holding their last monthly virtual meeting of the year- they are discussing the latest on the reopening plan and talking about extending its emergency spending powers through March 31, giving district leaders freedom to continue to pay for products and services dealing with COVID19 prevention.

Right now, CPS' plan is to bring back pre-K and cluster program students on January 11, and K-8 students will begin their hybrid in-school program on February 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronavirus chicagocpschicago public schoolschicago teachers unioncovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video contradicts driver story of how prisoner escaped in Gary
Zion triple shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 critical: police
2nd round of stimulus checks now expected in new COVID-19 relief deal
2 boys accused of armed Rogers Park carjacking: CPD
Amy Coney Barrett's replacement confirmed in Chicago
IN reports 6,283 new COVID-19 cases, 125 additional deaths
Six Flags Great America offering drive-thru lights show
Show More
Chicago area hospitals frustrated over timing of COVID-19 shots
Woman, 58, hurt in Avondale bus stop robbery: CPD
No discipline for Madigan as House probe ends
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with lake effect snow possible Wednesday
Chicago Bears' Mario Edwards Jr. charged with misdemeanor assault: ESPN
More TOP STORIES News