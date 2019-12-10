Education

Chicago Public Schools recommends closure of 2 underperforming charter schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools announced Monday that it's recommending the closure of two underperforming charter schools.

The schools recommended for closure are Chicago Virtual Charter School and Frazier Preparatory Academy Charter School.

"As part of our commitment to ensure that students have access to a high-quality education that prepares them for success, we have established clear accountability metrics, standards and expectations that must be met in order to operate in the district," said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. "Based on our comprehensive review of charter school performance, our recommendation to close two charter schools is necessary to ensure students have access to the high-quality education they deserve."

Chicago Virtual Charter, located in the West Loop, serves kindergarten through 12th grade. They received the "lowest (School Quality Rating Policy) score of any charter high school," the district said.

Frazier Prep, located in the Lawndale neighborhood, serves kindergarten through eighth grade. The school's problems stem from failing to "improve enough to be removed from the "Academic Warning List," the district said.

If the Chicago School Board approves the closures, CPS will provide families of current students with transition support "to help them identify a new higher-performing school that best meets their educational needs and priorities," the district said.
