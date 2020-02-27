Education

Chicago Public Schools will now celebrate Indigenous People's Day instead of Columbus Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will now call Columbus Day, Indigenous People's Day.

All but two members of the school board approved the calendar change, which is on the second Monday in October. The vote took place during a regular board meeting Wednesday morning in the Loop.

Board members Lucino Sotelo and Dwayne Truss dissented.

Indigenous People's Day is a nod to Native American people and their cultures.

Columbus Day celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus, in the Americas.

Some states and cities have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day, as more voices join the call in recognizing Columbus brought violence, disease and more to Native Americans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
