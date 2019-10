Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU, CPS to resume negotiations as potential strike draws closer

Teachers, we hear you, we see you, and we remain committed to getting a deal done that respects your work. That is what educators, students, and families deserve. https://t.co/OxDoESFRYJ pic.twitter.com/IF32NY0JOy — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 14, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and city officials will be back at the table as the threat of strike draws one day closer.The CTU says a deal needs to be reached today to avoid a work stoppage. Talks are set to resume at 9 a.m.Monday night, the Chicago Teacher's Union held a news conference to give an update on Monday's bargaining session.They say educators and frontline staff have no written tentative agreement yet that addresses staffing shortages, exploding class sizes and desperately needed resources in the city's public schools.This as the clock continues to tick on reaching a final tentative agreement in time to give rank and file members an opportunity to review and accept or reject any agreement before a scheduled strike on Thursday."For the things that we need, for the school that our students deserve, put it in writing. Those wrap around services and that our children so desperately need, put it in writing," said Quinton Washington, music teacher at Sadlowski Elementary School."We have language that we want in our contract about staff and about class size, but it has to be put in writing or we will have to be on strike," said teacher Michelle Gunderson.Monday, about 1,000 people, including teachers, support staff and Chicago Park District employees, took to the streets in a show of union solidarity. The three groups are threatening to go on strike this week if they cannot reach a deal on a new contract with the city.Meanwhile, some community groups and parents plan to support the teachers at City Hall at a rally Tuesday morning.Mayor Lightfoot and CPS released a statement Monday night saying,Earlier in the day, the mayor posted a message to Twitter.