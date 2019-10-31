Education

Chicago Teachers Strike: CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but strike continues with no 'return to work' agreement

By ABC7 Eyewitness News Team Coverage
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public School teachers remain on strike Thursday despite Chicago Teachers Union delegates approving a tentative deal.

Classes have been canceled for Thursday as there is still not a return to work agreement. The union says before teachers return to work, they want Mayor Lori Lightfoot to agree to add days at the end of the school year to make up for the time they've been on strike and they want to be *paid for those days.

Mayor Lightfoot opposes that. She said she was disappointed in the union's decision and called their demand a "curveball."

"I've been clear from day one that CPS would not make up any strike days. And at this late hour, we are not adding any new issues," Lightfoot said.

EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday night she is "gravely disappointed" that Chicago teachers have not yet ended their strike, despite voting on a 'tentative agreement' with CPS.



"We don't work unpaid," said CTU President Jesse Sharkey. "We don't do unpaid work."

Teachers plan to rally at City Hall at 10 a.m.

The mayor previously said she would not add days to make up for class time lost to the strike. However, state law says that after nine days, district students are required to make those days up in school. At least two days of school will be added to the end of the year due to the strike so far.





Thursday is the 15th day of the strike and 11th day CPS students have missed school.

Despite no deal yet, Chicago high school football teams who qualified for the state playoffs are back on the practice field.

CPS is allowing those teams to practice making them eligible to take part in the playoffs which start on Saturday.

The district previously would not allow the teams to officially practice until a teachers contract was reached.

The strike still has to be over before the playoffs begin for those teams to take the field Saturday.

CITY OFFER
CPS has put their offer to teachers online for the public to review.

The city's offer includes a 16% pay raise over five years and $35 million to reduce class sizes, which is $10 million more than earlier offers. The city is offering 209 additional social workers by 2023 and 250 additional nurses, which would put one in every CPS school.

The city is also offering another 120 equity positions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagolooplori lightfootchicago teachers unioncpschicago public schoolsstrikenegotiationsteachersrally
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
CTU has 'tentative agreement' with CPS, but no 'return to work' agreement; no school Thursday
CTU delegates meet for update, CPS cancels school Wednesday
CPS, CTU negotiations continue, classes canceled Tuesday
Mayor Lightfoot says deal reached with SEIU but standoff with teachers continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area
Halloween trick-or-treating postponed in some suburbs
Multiple robberies reported on Pink Line trains: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain/snow mix turning to snow, windy and cold Thursday
St. Charles North football player home after weeks in hospital for brain injury
Uber files lawsuit against Skokie over new ride-hailing tax
Police warn of vehicle thefts on Near North Side
Show More
New video of Mexican gun battle during El Chapo son raid
Chicago city sticker amnesty program ends Oct. 31
Administrative shake-up at Lake Park High School follows claims against volunteer football coach
Alex Trebek releases cancer PSA: 'I wish I had known sooner'
World Series 2019: Nationals win 1st championship in Game 7
More TOP STORIES News