Karen Lews, former Chicago Teachers Union president, dies

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis has died, sources confirm to ABC7.

Lewis served as president of the union until stepping down in 2018, with Jesse Sharkey serving as her replacement.

Former CTU spokesperson Stephanie Gadlin said in a statement "The nation has lost a true champion. Karen Lewis was one of the most powerful and prolific voices in public education, advocating for students, their families and the communities in which they live. For her tenure as president of the Chicago Teachers Union, she was the architect of today's fight for education justice. As her spokeswoman, I cannot tell you how inspired I was by her leadership as well as her vulnerability as she navigated the treacherous terrain of Chicago politics. I cannot count how many times we shared tears over the plight of students and people who have been marginalized for years, or the bellows of laughter due to her biting sense of humor. Karen was my homegirl. She rocked. Our city has lost a great voice. I send my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones, friends and to the 25,000 members of the CTU. May her memory reign for all days to come and she find rest in the bosom of God."



Lewis was elected CTU president in 2010 and led the union during the 2012 strike. Prior to becoming president, she taught high school chemistry for 22 years in Chicago Public Schools. Lewis also attended CPS schools as a child.

Lewis was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer in 2014 at a time when she was considering a run for mayor. She returned to work after treatment, but had a stroke in 2017.

