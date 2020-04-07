Education

Fourth grade virtual classroom 'zoom-bombed' with porn

ARCADIA, Fla. -- A Florida boy's fourth grade Zoom classroom conference was interrupted by pornography, according to his mother.

"He was logged in and I was doing the dishes and I started to hear bad words," said Claudia Reyes.

She ran over to the laptop and said she saw pornographic video playing on the screen.

"I put my hand on the other side of the screen so he wouldn't see anything, but I could see the other kids' faces and they were like shocked," said Reyes.

Similar to photobombing, Zoombombing is a new emerging trend.

A stranger jumps on to derail the conference call and it can be hard to figure out who that person is and shut it down, according to WFTS.

Zoom said it went from 10 million users last year to nearly 200 million by last month, as the pandemic pushed more people online. The company said it "fell short on privacy and security expectations."

Zoom is now providing several protection measures:

  • Never publicly share the personal meeting ID

  • Only allow signed-in users to join via an e-mail invite

  • Lock the meeting down completely to outsiders once everyone is in
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationfloridacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemicpornographycovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LIVE: Gov. Pritzker updates Illinois' COVID-19 hospital capacity
    FIRST LOOK: Chicago celebs headline 'All in Illinois' PSA
    What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
    Lightfoot signs order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
    What to know about Indiana's 5,507 COVID-19 cases
    Family of a Walmart employee who died from COVID-19 files lawsuit
    Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
    Show More
    Dolton mom-to-be struggles to get refund from baby shower venue
    With warm weather Tuesday,officials remind residents to stay home
    How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from the store
    Abbott 5 minute COVID-19 test to soon be offered at select Walgreens
    Judge denies R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News