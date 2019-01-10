EDUCATION

Fundraising deadline extended for St. Walter School in Morgan Park in fight to stay open

Thanks to generous contributions, St. Walter Elementary School on Chicago's South Side will stay open.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
St. Walter Elementary School on Chicago's South Side is still not confirmed to open next year, but has been granted an extension to raise the money needed by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

The school is slated to shutter and needs to raise needed funds by Feb. 11

In a statement, the archdiocese said: "St. Walter School needs to have the $364,345 of pledges and fundraising proceeds in its bank account, in addition to the $60,655 they previously had in their account, for a total balance of $425,000 for St. Walter School to successfully open next year (2019/20 school year)."

St. Walter serves about 118 students in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood.
