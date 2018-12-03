EDUCATION

Geneva teachers could go on strike Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Contract talks resume Monday between Geneva school teachers and the District 304 school board.

Contract talks resume Monday between Geneva school teachers and the District 304 school board.

The union presented a proposal for a new contract Sunday night and is awaiting a response from the district.

If there's no tentative agreement, members of the Geneva Education Association are planning to go on strike Tuesday. The union represents 459 teachers in nine schools and serves about 5,800 students.

The union and district have been in negotiations since February. The teachers say they have been working without a contract since August 15.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersunionsstrikeGeneva
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6 sets of twins dominate high school basketball teams
Jones College Prep counselor named nation's best
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
More Education
Top Stories
Cleanup continues Monday after central Ill. tornado outbreak
Man sitting inside South Side home wounded after bullet travels through door
Washington to pay respects, bid farewell to George H.W. Bush
State lawmaker holding hearing on DNA processing backlog in Chicago murder cases
Manhunt underway for convicted killer who escaped jail by posing as cellmate
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' will go on to help wounded soldiers
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with occasional light snow Monday
Chicago marks 60th anniversary of Our Lady of the Angels fire
Show More
Whitney Young HS steps up security after threat found on bathroom wall
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
Annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Parade rides through Chicago
Final 2 victims from Indiana jet crash identified
More News