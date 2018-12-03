Geneva teachers could go on strike Tuesday

Contract talks resume Monday between Geneva school teachers and the District 304 school board.The union presented a proposal for a new contract Sunday night and is awaiting a response from the district.If there's no tentative agreement, members of the Geneva Education Association are planning to go on strike Tuesday. The union represents 459 teachers in nine schools and serves about 5,800 students.The union and district have been in negotiations since February. The teachers say they have been working without a contract since August 15.