Field Museum introduces new immersive exhibit 'Fantastic Bug Encounters'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Not all bugs are bad and the Field Museum want you to come experience them at their new "Fantastic Bug Encounters."Get up close and hands-on with cockroaches, grasshoppers, vinegaroons, millipedes, and much more.Visitors will step into the world of bugs and discover their amazing abilities in the new immersive exhibition.Fantastic Bug Encounters opens June 28th at the Field Museum.It's family friendly for all ages with a chance to hold and touch the bugs every day!