SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) --Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner unveiled a new web-based college and career planning tool Thursday morning.
The tool, ILCollege2Career.com, links employment and higher education data so users can view and compare the earning value of different college degrees. The tool breaks the data down by schools and area of study allowing users to compare the earning potential of a type of degree - such a JD or an MBA - from different public and private colleges in the state.
The Governor's Office, Illinois Board of Higher Education, Illinois Community College Board, Illinois Student Assistance Commission and Illinois Department of Employment Security collaborated to create the tool.
Employers can use the tool to compare schools and programs within the schools to predict the quality of employee they will produce, the governor's office said.
"In order to grow our economy, we need to give our young people the best education system possible, so they will choose to live, learn and work here in Illinois," Rauner said in a statement. "This multi-agency effort is making it easier for our students to be informed about their higher education choices and illustrates the competitiveness of our schools right here in the state."
CLICK HERE to access ILCollege2Career.com.