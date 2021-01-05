CTU remains in opposition to CPS plan less than 1 week before some students return to in-person learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9354658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some teachers at Brentano Math & Science Academy bundled up and set up tables and computers outside so they could still teach virtually.

Today we’re another step closer to a safe return to in-person instruction.



Thanks Principal Moy, Principal Golliday, @Haines_CPS and @DrakeElementary educators for welcoming @chicagosmayor and me today as we prepare to begin welcoming students back to school buildings on 1/11! pic.twitter.com/ZKqGi6MgVJ — Janice K. Jackson (@janicejackson) January 4, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8056016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials said they remain confident in plans to start bringing students back next Monday.The Chicago Teacher's Union has argued that returning to in-person learning is not safe, and premature with the uncertainty of a potential post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.Both CPS and CTU officials held news conferences Tuesday morning to discuss their thoughts on returning to the classroom.CPS' CEO Janice Jackson said they have followed all health recommendations by experts, she even tweeted out photos and said they were ready to safely welcome students back next week.CPS said teachers who refused to return to the school buildings have been put on notice.School officials said they are preparing to have substitutes ready to go in the event of noncompliance.In-person learning is scheduled to start next Monday, January 11th for pre-K and moderate to intensive "cluster" programs.In a Tuesday morning press conference CPS officials said they have sought the advice of health experts and feel confidence that the buildings are safe enough for staff and students to return.Some CPS teachers were supposed to return to their classrooms yesterday, but over half did not show up, according to district officials.CPS CEO Janice Jackson said that although no one was disciplined so far, that may not be the case moving forward.She said the district will continue to remind individuals of their policy and review on a case by case basis.The teachers union has stood by their decision to stay out of classrooms, and said during a virtual press conference early Tuesday morning that they believe the reopening plan endangers both students and staff.CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the union is prepared to fight back.More students are slated to return next month too: kindergarten through 8th grade students will come back to class February 1.