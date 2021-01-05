Return To Learn

CTU remains in opposition to CPS plan less than 1 week before some students return to in-person learning

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools officials said they remain confident in plans to start bringing students back next Monday.

The Chicago Teacher's Union has argued that returning to in-person learning is not safe, and premature with the uncertainty of a potential post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases.

Both CPS and CTU officials held news conferences Tuesday morning to discuss their thoughts on returning to the classroom.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools pre-K, special needs teachers return to classroom; some teach outdoors citing safety concerns
EMBED More News Videos

Some teachers at Brentano Math & Science Academy bundled up and set up tables and computers outside so they could still teach virtually.



CPS' CEO Janice Jackson said they have followed all health recommendations by experts, she even tweeted out photos and said they were ready to safely welcome students back next week.



CPS said teachers who refused to return to the school buildings have been put on notice.

School officials said they are preparing to have substitutes ready to go in the event of noncompliance.

In-person learning is scheduled to start next Monday, January 11th for pre-K and moderate to intensive "cluster" programs.

In a Tuesday morning press conference CPS officials said they have sought the advice of health experts and feel confidence that the buildings are safe enough for staff and students to return.

Some CPS teachers were supposed to return to their classrooms yesterday, but over half did not show up, according to district officials.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson said that although no one was disciplined so far, that may not be the case moving forward.

She said the district will continue to remind individuals of their policy and review on a case by case basis.

The teachers union has stood by their decision to stay out of classrooms, and said during a virtual press conference early Tuesday morning that they believe the reopening plan endangers both students and staff.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey said the union is prepared to fight back.

RELATED: Chicago Public Schools reopening in-person learning starting in January, school district announces
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Public Schools announced Tuesday that it will return to in-person instruction beginning in January after winter break.



More students are slated to return next month too: kindergarten through 8th grade students will come back to class February 1.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoloopcoronavirus chicagochicago public schoolschicago teachers unionreopening illinoisreturn to learn
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RETURN TO LEARN
Some CPS teachers teach outdoors, citing safety concerns
IL students falling behind in reading, math during online learning
CPS parents frustrated with remote learning 1 week in
Hinsdale students say remote learning is threat to their health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Chicago healthcare workers receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
Kyle Rittenhouse expected to plead not guilty in court Tuesday
H&R Block customers frustrated over issues getting stimulus
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Off-duty cop carjacked in Calumet Heights
Show More
Skier hanging from chairlift caught by rescuers: VIDEO
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News