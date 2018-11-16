Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus discusses economic issues affecting Latinos

The Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus held its annual conference Friday.The focus for this year's conference was securing the economic future for Latinos in Illinois and across the country. Lawmakers and industry experts like the CEO of ComEd and the chancellor of the City Colleges of Chicago discussed topics including job opportunities, unemployment and adult education."Unfortunately sometimes we have jobs but unfortunately don't have skills needed to get those jobs," said state representative Fred Crespo, of the 44th District. "So we need to talk about that and see how we can address that. We need to address that in K-12, we need to address that in our community colleges and universities."The conference also honored new recipients of Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus scholarships.