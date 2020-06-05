Illinois summer school reopening: Gov. Pritzker order allows schools to partially reopen for in-person instruction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An executive order signed by Governor JB Pritzker Thursday allows for schools to reopen for summer school as long as they follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.As part of the order, all public and non-public schools serving students from kindergarten to 12th grade can reopen as long as they follow Phase 3 guidelines, including limiting the number of people in a space to 10 or fewer, providing six feet of distance between people, ensuring hygience supplies and protective equipment are available and being used.Read the full text of the order pertaining to the limited school reopening below: