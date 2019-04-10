Lawsuit: Administrator fired after reporting alleged sexual assault by superintendent's relative

A former Rich Township High School District 227 administrator has filed a lawsuit, alleging that she was fired in retaliation for reporting an alleged sexual assault against a girl by a relative of the superintendent."As an administrator, it's my duty to put children first," said Adrienne Lacour, who was fired last year, on Tuesday.Lacour is a veteran educator who served as associate principal for curriculum and instruction at Rich South High School for three years. She said she received excellent evaluations prior to her firing.According to the court filing, during a March 13 orientation meeting with a 16-year-old female student who was transferring to Rich South High School from Rich Central High School. The teen made an outcry to Lacour about the physical abuse and harassment she'd suffered at the hands of a fellow student."There was an attempted cover up and Adrienne did what she was supposed," said Dan Herbert, Lacour's attorney.The unnamed girl said her abuser was a 17-year-old boy she'd once dated, adding that school officials failed to do anything about it because he is related to the superintendent. Lacour then reached out to the superintendent."He then got go very irate with me and said I already know and walked out of the room," Lacour said.Lacour, who is a mandated reporter by law, says she immediately called authorities, including the police, a district board member and her principal who in turn contacted the Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).Two months later, at a board meeting, the superintendent recommended she be replaced.School Superintendent Johnnie Thomas could not be reached Tuesday for comment.Although Lacour found another job, she says the experience has changed the way she thinks about education."I felt like I was definitely mistreated as a person that did what was right by children," she said.Rich Township School District 227 released a statement Tuesday evening: