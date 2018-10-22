Lyons parents outraged after school hired teacher charged with attempted murder

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --Parents in west suburban Lyons Township School District 103 are demanding answers after a teacher was hired despite a charge of attempted murder against him. The district has since fired the teacher, but there now calls for administrators to step down.
At a school board meeting Monday night there were many angry words and parents up in arms.
"We got a teacher that shot somebody seven times coming here to teach? Shame on everybody!" said Bob Floss, Lyons real estate agent.
The meeting came days after middle school teacher Andres Rodriguez was suspended with pay after it was learned he was charged with attempted murder last year in connection with an alleged road rage incident.
Tonight, elected officials called for the resignation of the district's two interim superintendents.
"They failed to do their jobs and protect our community, especially our kids, our children," said Jorge Torres, school board member.
"As an elected official, as the mayor of this community and as a father, I'm outraged by the failure of this school district," said Mayor Christopher Getty.
The 40-year-old English teacher, who is free on bond while awaiting trial, was hired to work at Washington Middle School last August despite having been let go from districts in Joliet and Cicero after administrators there learned he'd been arrested.
Lyons maintains it conducted a background check which turned up no red flags.
"We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is top priority," said School Board President Marge Hubacek.
"I'm not happy with what happened either, but I have every confidence in this board that they're going to do the right thing," said Tom Weiner, parent.
State Senator Martin Sandoval said he plans to introduce legislation to change state law. Currently, a teacher's license can be revoked for committing a crime but only after a conviction.