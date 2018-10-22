EDUCATION

Lyons parents outraged after school hired teacher charged with attempted murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents are demanding answers after a teacher was hired despite a charge of attempted murder against him. The district has since fired the teacher.

By
LYONS, Ill. (WLS) --
Parents in west suburban Lyons Township School District 103 are demanding answers after a teacher was hired despite a charge of attempted murder against him. The district has since fired the teacher, but there now calls for administrators to step down.

At a school board meeting Monday night there were many angry words and parents up in arms.

"We got a teacher that shot somebody seven times coming here to teach? Shame on everybody!" said Bob Floss, Lyons real estate agent.

The meeting came days after middle school teacher Andres Rodriguez was suspended with pay after it was learned he was charged with attempted murder last year in connection with an alleged road rage incident.

Tonight, elected officials called for the resignation of the district's two interim superintendents.

"They failed to do their jobs and protect our community, especially our kids, our children," said Jorge Torres, school board member.

"As an elected official, as the mayor of this community and as a father, I'm outraged by the failure of this school district," said Mayor Christopher Getty.

The 40-year-old English teacher, who is free on bond while awaiting trial, was hired to work at Washington Middle School last August despite having been let go from districts in Joliet and Cicero after administrators there learned he'd been arrested.

Lyons maintains it conducted a background check which turned up no red flags.

"We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is top priority," said School Board President Marge Hubacek.

"I'm not happy with what happened either, but I have every confidence in this board that they're going to do the right thing," said Tom Weiner, parent.

State Senator Martin Sandoval said he plans to introduce legislation to change state law. Currently, a teacher's license can be revoked for committing a crime but only after a conviction.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcrimeattempted murderteacherschool boardLyons
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Lyons teacher charged with attempted murder prior to employment placed on leave
EDUCATION
Choose Kindness: T-shirt Tuesday helps spark conversations
Lyons teacher charged with attempted murder prior to employment placed on leave
See how Chance the Rapper gives back to CPS
CPS senior given scholarship for Hispanic Heritage Month essay
More Education
Top Stories
3 shot on I-57 in Calumet Park
6 people shot while leaving funeral, authorities say
5-year-old Denver boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Jayme Closs disappearance: Police seek 2 vehicles in search for missing Wis. girl
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy Tuesday
Gang member charged in murder of 2-year-old boy in Hermosa
Dwyane Wade's former Dolton home destroyed by fire; possible arson investigated
Show More
Early voting locations expanded Monday, large turnout expected
Lee Lumber closing after 6 decades in Bridgeport
The 5 best spots to score shaved ice in Chicago
Woman, 50, suffers bullet graze wound to head in Marquette Park
JB Pritzker campaign lawsuit plaintiffs say their motivations are not political
More News