Man buys paper for grandson's school after they run out for year

MESA, Arizona -- An elementary school in Arizona has paper again and it's all thanks to one grandfather.

Walter Buse says his grandson kept coming home without homework.

At first, he thought the child was tricking him so he called the school.

It turns out the district used up their quota for the year and couldn't buy any more paper.

Mesa Public Schools said a situation like this could happen from time to time as we inch towards the end of the school year.

"It's a tight year for us for sure, so when you get to the end of the year when things are tight, you might run out," said Scott Thompson, Head of Finance for Mesa schools.

Thompson says schools are allocated a budget and how it's spent falls on the principal.

He says a measure that would have increased funding to the district failed in November.

Not to be discouraged by bureaucratic red tape, Buse went shopping and dropped off a shipment of paper last week.

"You'd think I carried in a basket of gold the way they acted at the office, so I knew it was appreciated," said Buse.
