Education

California man goes from school janitor to district superintendent

BYRON, California -- He was a school janitor more than two decades ago, now he's the boss.

Dr. Reyes Guana is now the superintendent of a school district in California.

He moved up the ranks, starting as a janitor, then becoming a teacher, a counselor, an assistant principal and now the boss.

"I'm fortunate enough to come from humble beginnings," said Guana. "From standing in the free cheese line with my mom to, you know, always appreciating that my parents raised me to be a humble person."

Guana told KCRA-TV he makes it a point to get to know students, who refer to him as "Mr. G."

"We have to be one with them," he said. "We can't lead from our office. We can't lead from far away, just watching them and hoping that they do okay. You need to get in there, roll up your sleeves."

Guana visited every classroom in the district within one week, and says he will focus on education, attendance and anti-bullying.

"If a child doesn't feel that they can go to a school without being bullied, then they're not going to be prepared to learn," said Guana.

