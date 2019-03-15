Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam

Operation Varsity Blues

A mother from the Bay Area, who was also a teacher in Oakland and Pacifica, has filed a $500 billion lawsuit in the alleged college admission scam.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A $500 billion lawsuit has been filed in the alleged college admissions scam. There are 45 people named in the suit, including the parents now accused of cheating to get their kids into the nation's top schools. Among those named, celebrities Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is single mother.

Kay Toy writes in the lawsuit: "I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."
