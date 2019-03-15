Mom files $500B suit in alleged college admission bribery scam

Jennifer Kay Toy filed the suit in San Francisco. She says she was a teacher for Oakland Unified and also a school in Pacifica. Kay Toy also says she is single mother.
Kay Toy writes in the lawsuit: "I'm not a wealthy person, but even if I were wealthy I would not have engaged in the heinous and despicable actions of defendants. I'm outraged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough, but because wealthy individuals felt that it was OK to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children's way into a good college."